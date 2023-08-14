Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

Independence Day 2023: Wishes and Messages
- "Wishing you a joyous and proud Independence Day! May our nation continue to prosper and shine."
- "Happy Independence Day. Rich in cultural history, united in diversity, a salute to my country India."
- "Happy Independence Day! Let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and strive to make India even better."
- "Invaluable is the freedom we earned through tireless struggle against colonial rule. Let's honour the brave souls who battled for our nation's sovereignty. Jai Hind!"
- "Saluting the indomitable spirit of those who laid down their lives for our independence. Jai Hind! Wishing you a proud Independence Day!"
- "Let us never forget the profound sacrifices that secured our freedom's triumph. May we forever hold this precious liberty close to our hearts" "Happy Independence Day!"
- "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Let's work together to build a brighter future for our country."
- "As we celebrate our nation's independence, let's also reflect on the responsibilities that come with it. Happy Independence Day!"
- "May the spirit of freedom always guide us towards a better tomorrow. Happy Independence Day!"
- "Wishing you a day filled with patriotism, pride, and celebration. Happy Independence Day!"
Independence Day 2023: Quotes
- "It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." - Bhagat Singh
- “Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekanand
- “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar
- "Citizenship consists in the service of the country." - Jawaharlal Nehru
- "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- "The best road to progress is freedom's road." - Mahatma Gandhi
- "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru
- "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi
- "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai
- "Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Subhash Chandra Bose