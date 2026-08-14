India@80: Clear road map, bumpy ride on the long journey to Viksit Bharat

Once dismissed as a “third world country”, India is now the world’s sixth-largest economy, behind only the United States, China, Germany, Japan and the UK, and the third-largest by purchasing power, ahead of Germany, Japan and the UK. The path here was not linear, moving from Jawaharlal Nehru’s state-led socialist model through the Planning Commission, the 1991 crisis and reforms, to today’s globally integrated economy. That growth has translated into real gains. According to World Bank estimates, 171 million Indians escaped extreme poverty – defined as living on less than $2.15 a day – in the decade to 2022-23, bringing rural extreme poverty below 3 per cent. Services now generate more than half of gross value added, a decisive shift from the farm-dominated economy of the 1950s. However, India has not managed to become a global manufacturing hub despite repeated attempts.