India announces 3-day state mourning on passing of Pope Francis

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88

Pope Francis and PM Modi
PM Modi remembered Pope Francis as a leader who worked tirelessly for inclusive and all-round development
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
The government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of Pope Francis.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India."  As per the schedule, two days' state mourning will be on April 22 (Tuesday) and April 23 (Wednesday). Besides, one day's state mourning will be on the day of the funeral, the statement said.

During the period of the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

