'Some use religion to push hateful politics': SY Quraishi slams BJP's Dubey

Former chief election commissioner of India SY Quraishi has hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey after the latter called him a “Muslim commissioner” for criticising the controversial Waqf Act.

“I served on the constitutional post of the election commissioner to the best of my ability and had a long and fulfilling career in the IAS. I believe in an idea of India where an individual is defined by his or her talents and contributions and not by their religious identities," Qureshi told PTI.

“But I guess, for some, religious identities are a staple to forward their hateful politics. India has, is and will always stand up and fight for its constitutional institutions and principles,” he said.

IAS K Mahesh backs Qureshi

Meanwhile, IAS officer K Mahesh, honorary president of the Delhi Administration Officers Academic Forum, supported Quraishi, saying he did an outstanding job as both election commissioner and chief election commissioner.

“He held these great assignments with aplomb and distinction and greatly enriched the institution of the Election Commission by introducing a series of reforms. For example, he established a voters' education division, expenditure control division and he also founded the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management,” Mahesh said.

Quraishi has held other assignments as a member of the Haryana cadre with great distinction and India is proud to have an IAS officer like him, he said.

“This has been acknowledged by Dr Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who has the best pedigree in India being the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari (first Indian governor general) from his father's and mother's side respectively,” Mahesh added.

“Mr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi said of Dr. Quraishi that he was 'one of the most remarkable CECs that we have ever had or are likely to have',” he recalled.

What Nishikant Dubey said

Quraishi’s comments came in response to Dubey’s remarks, in which he called Quraishi a 'Muslim commissioner' for criticising the controversial Waqf Act.

“You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Jharkhand’s Santhalpargana during your tenure,” Dubey, who is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Godda in Jharkhand, posted on X.

Dubey’s remarks were a reply to Quraishi, when the latter called the Waqf Amendment Act an “evil plan of the government”.

“Waqf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister/evil plan of the government to grab the Muslim lands. I’m sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous machine has done its job well,” Quraishi wrote in a post on X.