INDIA bloc lauds Isro for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission

It also hoped that its extraordinary accomplishments will strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in society and give youth the inspiration to excel in science

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
Opposition alliance INDIA on Friday passed a resolution hailing Isro's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission, and asserted that it took six decades to build, expand and deepen the space agency's capacities and capabilities.

It also hoped that its extraordinary accomplishments will strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in society and give youth the inspiration to excel in science.

The resolution adopted by the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) on Isro's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission said the world is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 mission on Saturday.

"We, the INDIA parties congratulate the entire Isro family - present and past for its outstanding achievements which have made our country proud. It has taken six decades to build, expand and deepen Isro's capacities and capabilities," the resolution said.

It said the Chandrayaan-3 has thrilled the world, which is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

"We hope that the extraordinary accomplishments of Isro strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in our society and give our youth the inspiration to excel in fields of scientific endeavour," the resolution adopted by INDIA bloc said.

Leaders of several opposition parties have gathered here and are deliberating on their strategy to take on the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections amid speculation of early polls and formation of a panel to explore possibility of "one nation, one election".

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

