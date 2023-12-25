'India can never forget Atalji,' says former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Himachal Pradesh paid their tribute on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stating that the country can never forget him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders paid tribute to the former PM at a programme at the Ridge in Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur noted Atal Bihari Vajpayee's special bond with Himachal Pradesh and referred to achievements during his leadership.

Thakur also talked about the poems written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"The country can never forget Atalji, he laid a network of roads which connected helped connect rural areas of Himachal. Atal Tunnel is among his contributions to the state," he said.

"He was the leader who contributed to India's nuclear strength. He led the Kargil war and defeated Pakistan," Thakur added.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader and Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan also paid tributes to the late leader.