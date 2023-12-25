Home / India News / Thousands of crore invested in Indore's vicinity during our govt: PM Modi

The decision will benefit more than 4,800 labourers, he said at the programme 'Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India Indore

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said investments of thousands of crores have been made in Indore's vicinity during the BJP's "double-engine" government.

This will give rise to thousands of employment opportunities, Modi said addressing via video link a programme organised to distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of the Hukumchand Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The decision will benefit more than 4,800 labourers, he said at the programme 'Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit'.

The PM also praised the state government for resolving this issue, which was pending for a long time, and said he was fortunate to be a part of this event.

"Four castes - poor, youth, women and farmers - are very important for me," he said.

Modi further said that getting the blessings of labourers on the occasion of the Good Governance Day, being observed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, will prove to be beneficial for the "double-engine" government and the people of the state.

Workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the mill in Indore was closed in 1992, and went into liquidation.

On the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and labour unions sealed an agreement and the settlement amount was deposited in the high court on December 20, officials earlier said.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

