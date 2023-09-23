Home / India News / India-Canada row a 'political gimmick', says Kashmir-based Sikh body

India-Canada row a 'political gimmick', says Kashmir-based Sikh body

"It is never liked by any Sikh. It has only come out from the mouth of the politicians not from the people," he said about Khalistan

Press Trust of India Srinagar

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A Kashmir-based Sikh body on Saturday said the India-Canada row was "a political gimmick" by the establishment to garner votes in the elections and that the community was an integral part of the country.

"Everything is politically exploited. Sikhs are an integral part of this country. Since RSS came into power, the only agenda it has is that they will talk about 'gharwapsi' whether it be in Muslims, Sikhs or anybody. We are not going to tolerate it," All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told reporters here.

"The India-Canada situation is a political gimmick as elections are coming up. It is to garner votes during elections and nothing else. The community is progressive, it is working hard for the country and it will continue working like that," he said.

He alleged that the Khalistan issue was a narrative, built on lines of Kashmir issue for political mileage. "A political scenario has been created like for Kashmir, Pakistan scenario has been formed and now in Punjab, Khalistan scenario is being created."

"It is never liked by any Sikh. It has only come out from the mouth of the politicians not from the people," he said about Khalistan.

The APSCC Chairman said that for last several years, the organisation supported different political parties in a hope that the Sikhs will get its due.

However, the APSCC has now decided to boycott the political parties and their leaders, he said.

Raina said the body will search for ideal candidates to serve it through a mass contact programme that would be carried out across the state.

"We will come up with candidates from among the community. This will ensure that the power lies with the community and it is not used as a vote bank anymore," he said.

Also Read

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

PM Modi instrumental in fulfilling demands of Sikhs: Sikh American leader

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

People protest against 'illegal detention' of leader by Pakistan in PoK

Hindus among healthiest, Sikhs most likely to own homes: UK census data

PM to flag off 9 Vande Bharat trains on Sunday connecting religious places

Ram Rajya should have good, free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

'Global legal framework' needed to combat terrorism, says PM Modi

Himanta's wife files Rs 10 cr defamation suit against Gaurav Gogoi

Topics :India-CanadaSikhsKashmir

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story