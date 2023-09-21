India-Canada standoff triggers panic among students, travel industry

The diplomatic tug-of-war between India and Canada is already showing its impact on the education sector and travel industry. Students, travel industry veterans, and education industry players have started showing their concerns on the issue.

Several education consultancy agencies said they are getting panic calls from students and parents, who have already registered themselves for the autumn intake (September) and winter intake (January) for higher education in various Canadian universities. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data, out of a total of 551,405 foreign students in Canada in 2022, around 41 per cent or 226,450 were from India. The concerns among Indian students and other visa applicants are on the rise after India suspended visa services for Canadian nationals until further notice.

"We have already started getting panic calls from parents and students, especially after India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals. The majority of students for the autumn intake have already gone; those who have already got the visa and have booked tickets are under pressure. Similarly, those for the 2024 winter and summer (May) intakes are also showing concerns," said Rajmohan Sathyarajan, managing director of Fortune Study Abroad, a student facilitation agency based out of Kerala. Out of the total students who got admissions in Canada in 2022, around 18-20 per cent were from Kerala.

Based on another industry data, out of a total of 807,260 international students in Canada in 2022, Indians contributed the lion's share of 40 per cent or 319,000. In places like Ontario, which is Canada's most populous province, Indian students' contribution to the education system is more than the government's share and twice the share of Canadian students, based on a study by Higher Education Strategy Associates (HESA), a Toronto-based firm.

Not just that, based on rough industry calculations, revenue from student travellers itself translated to revenue of around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore for the Indian aviation sector too. As the relations between the two countries escalate, it will have an effect on planned visits to both countries. This includes an impact on flight, hotel, and other travel-related bookings.

"This situation is going to affect tourism. There are a lot of bookings that have already been done. A lot of passports are lying in embassies. There will be a lot of cancellations coming through. People are going to become very anxious about the entire situation because they have all planned the trips. Many students live in Canada. As a result, parents are going to panic," said Jyoti Mayal, board member at the Federation of Associations in Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

Moreover, there is still ambiguity among travellers if travel to either country will be suspended. "There is no clarity whether the travel will be suspended—such as those who already have visas. Clarity is awaited. Suspension of visas for those planning travel to India would adversely impact the FTA as Canada is a major source market for us (India)," said Rajiv Mehra, President, Indian Association for Tour Operators (IATO).

Industry experts also indicate that it is not easy for Canada to simply shut doors on Indian students and travellers, as it contributes to a large chunk of their revenue. "This will have its ripple effect on the aviation industry, banks that are getting a huge amount as part of fee transfers, education consultancies and other coaching centres. For them also, it is not easy to do without Indian students as they contribute a large share of the country's revenue," said Ajesh Raj, Co-Founder of Edumpus, a social media platform and education consultancy provider for international students.

India's domestic tourism may also get affected. According to India Tourism Statistics 2022, Canada was at fourth position in 2021 among top tourist-generating countries for India. The highest percentage share of foreign tourist arrivals in India was 28.45 per cent for the US, followed by Bangladesh (15.75 per cent), the UK (10.75 per cent), Canada (5.27 per cent) and Nepal (3.44 per cent). On the other hand, outbound travellers contributed around 3 per cent to Canada.