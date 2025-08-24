India conducts maiden flight tests of integrated air defence weapon system

India has "successfully" conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the developer of the platform, and the armed forces on the flight tests.

The indigenous air defence system was flight-tested 1230 hours off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-half months after Operation Sindoor.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based directed energy weapons (DEW) system.