Home / India News / India economy performing strongly despite global slowdown: J P Nadda

India economy performing strongly despite global slowdown: J P Nadda

BJP president asserted that economy is moving ahead strongly despite adverse global circumstances as he cited the retail inflation of 4.25% and growth rate of 7.2%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India economy performing strongly despite global slowdown: J P Nadda

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Indian economy is moving ahead strongly despite adverse global circumstances as he cited the retail inflation of 4.25 per cent and growth rate of 7.2 per cent to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's performance on the economic front.

He said at a time when many developed countries have been facing economic adversities amid a slowdown following the Covid pandemic, the Indian economy has been growing and doing well.

Food prices have been declining and retail inflation has been on a downward curve, he said.

The Indian economy has grown to be the fifth largest in the world, he noted in a statement.

At a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said the Indian economy has also become an engine of growth for the global economy due to the "concerted and visionary efforts" of the government.

Agarwal said India's gross domestic product (GDP) has increased to 3.75 trillion dollars from around 2 trillion dollars in 2014.

"India's economy is not just doing well but for the last two consecutive years, India is the world's fastest-growing economy and in coming years it will continue to remain the world's fastest-growing economy," he said.

"The Indian economy is not only propelling the growth for India but it has also become an engine of growth for the global economy due to concerted and visionary efforts of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is not merely a statement but supported by several data which has been released in the past week and fortnight," he added.

Referring to government data released on Monday, Agarwal said retail inflation, which is troubling the biggest economies of the world, has come down to 4.25 per cent in India while food inflation, which affects the common man the most, has come down to 2.91 per cent from 3.84 per cent.

"A very important piece of data came yesterday. India's GDP has increased to 3.75 trillion dollars from around 2 trillion dollars in 2014," he said.

"At a time when global headwinds which are restraining the economy globally leading to recession, the NSSO data indicates that the growth rate of the Indian economy has crossed 7 per cent," he said.

"Earlier, many people were apprehensive that India's growth rate will come down from 7 per cent," he added.

Also Read

BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings

Slowdown threatens India's booming economy even as its rich keep spending

BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of Nadda's term

J P Nadda's tenure as BJP president extends till June 2024 amid elections

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

Greater Noida launches Data Centre scheme, expects Rs 20,000 cr investment

Delhi govt to install over 90,000 smart street lights, PWD to maintain it

Women turn out in big numbers as free bus travel scheme started in K'taka

iCET to give orbital jump to strategic relations between India, US: Doval

None of Brij Bhushan's family members to contest WFI elections: Sources

Topics :BJPeconomic growth

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story