India ensured concerns of Global south were placed in G20 agenda: MEA

India's Presidency has ensured that the concerns of the Global South were placed in the G20 Agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted in a statement at the Summit of the Future (SOTF) Preparatory Ministerial Meeting on Friday.

"The New Delhi Leaders Declaration has covered the FIVE key chapters identified for the Scope of the Summit of the Future. On International Peace and Security, it calls on all states to uphold principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty in the spirit of One Earth, One Family and One Future. We are confident that the G20 Leaders Declaration will be furthered by the SOTF," the statement said.

It further appreciated the efforts of the co-facilitators Namibia and Germany for the Summit of the Future, as it unfolds.

Welcoming SOTF's aim to deliver a Global Digital Compact to minimize any digital divide, the statement added that India sees more than 10 billion digital transactions a month.

"We see Digital Infrastructure as Public, a Global Good, and a Global Common! We have a lot to offer," it added.

The statement further said, "The COVID pandemic and the Ukraine conflict between them are upending our multilateral system. Climate finance, double standards on countering terrorism and myopic selectivity in SDG priorities need fixing."

It also urged to increase stakeholders ship and enhance the effectiveness and credibility of multilateralism so that people do not lose hope.

"The Summit of the Future will be judged on its delivery of reformed multilateralism. It cannot be a Summit of the Past," it added.