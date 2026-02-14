Cabinet clears ₹18,662 cr for Brahmaputra road-rail tunnel in Assam

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹18,662-crore project to construct a four-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh, featuring India's first road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

Currently, the connectivity between Numaligarh on NH715 and Gohpur on NH-15 is 240 km -- from the existing Kaliabhambhora road bridge near Silghat on NH-52, which takes 6 Hours passing through Numaligarh, Kaziranga National Park, and Biswanath Town, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement on Saturday.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield road connecting Gohpur on NH-15 to Numaligarh on the 715 section, including a 15.79 km road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra River, to be developed at a total cost of ₹18,662 crore in Assam, it added.

The project will be developed on an engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) model, MoRTH said. This will be the first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in India and the second in the world. The project will provide significant benefit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other northeastern states. It will also enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reduce logistics costs and drive socio-economic growth in the region. The project provides seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam. Additionally, the project will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 11 economic nodes, 3 social nodes, 2 tourist nodes and 8 logistic nodes, providing enhanced connectivity with 4 major railway stations, 2 airports, and 2 inland waterways, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.