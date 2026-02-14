NISAR to deliver 100m soil moisture data every 13 days across India: ISRO

ISRO on Saturday said that NISAR is systematically imaging the Indian landmass in S-and L-bands to deliver high-resolution and wide swath data with a repetivity of 12 days.

This data has been effectively utilised to demonstrate the generation of soil-moisture products at a high resolution of 100m, it said.

Being a key indicator of crop health, irrigation needs and drought risk, soil-moisture plays a vital role in India's agriculture and water management, the space agency said.

According to a ISRO statement, the soil-moisture products, demonstrated using both S-and L-bands data, provide consistent estimates across India's diverse agro-climatic regions - from irrigated plains and rainfed farmlands to semi-arid and high-rainfall zones.