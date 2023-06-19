Home / India News / India has immense potential in cruise industry: Tourism Minister Reddy

India has immense potential in cruise industry: Tourism Minister Reddy

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that with an extended coastline of 7500 km and home to large rivers, India has immense growth potential in the cruise industry

IANS Panaji
India has immense potential in cruise industry: Tourism Minister Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that with an extended coastline of 7500 km and home to large rivers, India has immense growth potential in the cruise industry.

The minister, while speaking at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Goa, said: "With an extended coastline of 7500 km and home to large rivers, India has immense growth potential in the cruise industry. Our government is dedicated to developing infrastructure for ports, domestic and international cruise terminals."

The concluding and last G20 Tourism Working Group meeting along with the Tourism Ministerial Meeting began on Monday in Goa.

The minister said that the government is trying to harness the power of tourism to boost coastal tourism, beach tourism, light-house tourism and cruise tourism.

"India is one of the potential cruise tourism destinations with many of its best tourist destinations yet to be disclosed to the world," he said.

He said that the government is planning to establish youth tourism clubs in all educational institutes. "These clubs will promote responsible tourism practices," he said.

"Post Covid pandemic has not only given an opportunity to rebuild the tourism sector, but also to shift focus on the tourism sector and contribute towards green, inclusive and circular economic growth," the minister said.

He said that the government is taking steps to eradicate the menace of plastic for the clean India mission. "We are taking all steps to get rid of plastic pollution," he said, adding that the government is working for sustainable tourism.

"There is a need for collective action and knowledge sharing, best practices to achieve our goal to tackle the plastic waste. We are committed towards it. We need to work together to take steps to contribute to reducing plastic waste," he said.

--IANS

sbk/dan/bg

Also Read

Singapore arrivals two-thirds pre-Covid level as Indian visitors surge 350%

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles towards Eastern water, says S Korea

General Motors' Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus

International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23

Cruise tourism will unlock river economy: Modi launches 'MV Ganga Vilas'

India aims to voice concerns of Global South, African nations: Foreign Secy

Govt laying groundwork to become developed nation by 2047: Rajnath Singh

Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured

Monsoon advancing towards northeast, Assam to witness rains in next 2 days

Rs 10 drink helps catch Daku Haseena, accused of Rs 8.49 cr robbery

Topics :tourismcruise tourism

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story