Home / India News / Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured

Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured

Seven of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the district hospital in Haldwani, the police added

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 25 pilgrims from Punjab were injured when a bus in which they were returning from the Reetha Sahib Gurudwara overturned in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on NH-9 near Dhaun on Sunday night when the bus carrying around 50 pilgrims was on its way to the Ropar district in Punjab. Local police and the State Disaster Response Force carried out a relief and rescue operation, they said.

Seven of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the district hospital in Haldwani, the police added.

Also Read

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured in bus skid off the road

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Over 9.1 mn pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in 2022, highest in 9 yrs

Rs 13 cr revenue generated, 72k people used luxury bus service: Pb minister

Rs 10 drink helps catch Daku Haseena, accused of Rs 8.49 cr robbery

Weekly offs will hit tourism in tiger reserves: Rajasthan MP to govt

Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act to end right over Gurbani telecast: CM Mann

India gifts indigenously-built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam

Need for systematic approach to food crisis as climate change looms: Report

Topics :Bus accidentUttarakhandPunjab

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story