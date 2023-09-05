India has opportunity to grow UPI transactions 10x per month: NPCI CEO

Digital payments on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have the potential to hit 100 billion transactions every month in the near future.

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in conversation with Rajan Anandan, managing director, Peak XV and Surge at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, said that UPI transactions can grow ten times every month.

When asked by Anandan about the growth potential of UPI, Asbe said: "Today, UPI is used by 350 million people. We have a three-time opportunity on the user side and a three-time opportunity on the merchant side. We have an opportunity to grow ten times from here."

In August this year, UPI touched a new milestone of 10 billion transactions a month. Asbe, however, did not specify the timeline by which the NPCI targets to ring in 100 billion transactions a month.

The growth in UPI volumes can be achieved on the back of enhanced digital payments coverage in Tier-II, and Tier-III cities with feature phones being used for payments with UPI123Pay, expansion of credit on UPI, and a rise in cross-border, international payments via the payments system.

"The timeframe in which we are going to achieve the 100 billion target is not known right now... but the UPI123Pay can help achieve the target faster," K Vijaykumar, General Manager at the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

When asked what has led to the growth of UPI, Asbe pointed out that the constant evolution of the system with new features has meant access to more and more users. "It is not like 2016; the continuous progress is helping UPI grow," he added.

Globally, payment processor Mastercard processes around 11.8 billion credit and debit transactions per month, whereas its rival Visa processes 22.5 billion transactions per month.

UPI's 10 billion-per-month transaction volume places it among the fastest-growing payment processing systems in the world.

With regard to credit on UPI, Asbe mentioned that the cost of underwriting and acquisition in credit cards was high, making it difficult to reach every individual.

"We are working very closely with all the large lenders like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, SBI card and the public sector banks. We need fully digital experience platforms provided by the banks to drive growth," Asbe added.

Monetising transactions on UPI has also been a challenge for fintechs in the payments space.

"Consumers should not be paying as a primary focus for the adoption of the payments. On credit on UPI, one can plough back some credit to the payments side as transaction charges can be passed back. Even when we think about cross-border transactions through UPI, I am sure those will be charged," said Rahul Kothari, chief business officer at Razorpay, in an interaction with Business Standard.

"Overall, UPI has set the benchmark for India in terms of how the growth in the payments in the overall ecosystem happens. To reach the 100-billion mark, we need UPI payments outside smartphones, such as feature phones for UPI payments. It can unblock a huge number of overall consumers who can use it for payments in Tier-II, and Tier-III cities. India is a credit-starved nation, and UPI probably has the best wheels in the country to give sachet-sized loans, which will be the second biggest factor for driving UPI payment volumes. Some of the international, cross-border transactions should at some point be significantly driven by UPI," said Kothari.

As per NPCI data, the transaction volume reached 10.24 billion for August. In terms of value, UPI transactions are poised to reach a new high, having already reached Rs 15.18 trillion, within striking distance of the previous high of Rs 15.34 trillion, which was recorded in July of this year.