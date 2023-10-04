Home / India News / India, Japan launch $600 million fund for low carbon emission projects

India, Japan launch $600 million fund for low carbon emission projects

JBIC will contribute 51% of $the 600-million fund, and India the rest

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) launched on Wednesday a $600-million fund to invest in sustainability projects.

JBIC will contribute 51% of that figure, and India the rest, the Indian government said in a statement.

The India-Japan Fund will target investment in sustainable projects in areas such as renewable energy, e-mobility and waste management, the NIIF, launched in 2015 as India's first state-backed fund, said in a statement.

It will also look to boost collaboration between Indian and Japanese firms amid an "unstable world situation and problems such as a severed supply chain," said Hayashi Nobumitsu, the governor of the Japanese bank.

"Japanese companies are increasingly interested in entering the Indian market as a relocation destination for a production base or an investment destination," he added.

 

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Clarence Fernandez)

Topics :JapanIndiaCarbon emissions

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

