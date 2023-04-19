Home / India News / India keeps climbing internet speed index in global ranking, shows data

India keeps climbing internet speed index in global ranking, shows data

Singapore was consistent at the first position in March, while the Pacific nation of Vanuatu rose 16 spots

Subhayan Chakraborty
India keeps climbing internet speed index in global ranking, shows data

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's global ranking in median mobile speeds have improved since September last year when it occupied the 118th position, climbing up to 66th, according to the monthly Speedtest Global Index by Ookla. In March, UAE leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Côte d'Ivoire saw the fastest rise in rankings, jumping 19 spots in March. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore was consistent at the first position in March, while the Pacific nation of Vanuatu rose 16 spots.



Topics :internet speedInternet services in India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Also Read

India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report

India keep climbing global internet speed index; UAE leads the charts

Tech firm Astrome takes high-speed internet to India's hinterlands

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

The apps Indians love: All about mobile internet usage by age and gender

Kerala launches 'One Panchayat, One Playground' to revive sports culture

SC urged to use authority to ensure acceptance of same-sex marriages

G20 meet: Members support 3 priorities for health sector put forth by India

Have to build drug-free nation by 2047, says Shah in anti-narcotics meeting

Tim Cook, MoS IT Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story