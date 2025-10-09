LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer broadly focusing on boosting the India-UK ties in areas of trade, defence and security and critical technology. The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning on a two-day visit.
Starmer's visit to India came two-and-half months after the two countries inked a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs and is expected to result in doubling the bilateral trade by 2030. The trade deal was firmed up during PM Modi's visit to London in July.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Starmer said the trade deal is a "launchpad" for two-way growth, with India set to be the third biggest global economy by 2028.
"We signed a major trade deal with India in July -- the best secured by any country -- but the story doesn't stop there," he said.
12:36 PM
India and UK are natural partners, says PM Modi
The foundation of India-UK relationship is a shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and rule of law, PM Modi said.
12:31 PM
There is a new energy in India-UK ties: PM Modi after talks with UK counterpart Keir Starmer
"India-UK partnership is becoming the crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
12:24 PM
Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday emphasised the need to establish the "reliability of Indian brands" so they're used across the world, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'swadeshi' vision. Addressing the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 held at the Yashobhoomi convention centre, she said every technology that takes the country forward should have Indians' contribution to it.
11:58 AM
Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister visits India to build closer ties
Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister arrived in India on Thursday for talks aiming to foster economic ties with New Delhi in the first such visit by a leader of the Islamist group since it seized power in 2021. The six-day trip by Amir Khan Muttaqi highlights the Taliban's efforts to spur engagement with regional powers to secure eventual diplomatic recognition. He is set to meet Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and other officials to discuss a range of political, economic and trade matters.
11:05 AM
NIA recovers weapons in Bihar arms smuggling case during house raids
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the residence of an accused in a 2024 arms smuggling case in Bihar, recovering several weapons and other incriminating materials, officials said on Thursday.
11:01 AM
Was cough syrup linked to child deaths exported to other countries: WHO to Indian authorities
The World Health Organisation has sought to know from Indian authorities whether the cough syrup linked to child deaths in the country was exported to other nations, sources said on Thursday. They said the global health agency will take a call on issuing a 'Global Medical Products Alert' on the cough syrup, Coldrif, after receiving an official confirmation from authorities here. The agency issues such alerts for substandard and contaminated medicines.