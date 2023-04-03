Home / India News / India logs 3,641 new Covid infections, 20,219 active cases; 11 deaths

The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the ministry website

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths -- three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan -- recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246).

The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

