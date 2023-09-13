India looked upon as leader in child, gender-responsive budgeting: Unicef

UNICEF India representative Cynthia McCaffrey has said the country is being looked upon as a leader in child and gender-responsive budgeting, especially in South Asia.

She hailed India and Madhya Pradesh for making great progress in making plans and budgets child-responsive.

"Child responsive budgeting is a strategy to integrate national and state development plans and budgets with child rights commitments. India today is looked upon as a leader in child and gender-responsive budgeting, especially in South Asia, McCaffrey said.

She was addressing the inaugural conference on evidence-based social and economic development here organized by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), Government of Madhya Pradesh, in partnership with UN agencies on Tuesday, an official said.

"On behalf of UNICEF, I would like to commend the Madhya Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and AIGGPA for convening this important conference that aims to bring the landmark commitments of the G20 Leaders' Summit to Madhya Pradesh," said McCaffrey.

I also wish to convey UNICEF's appreciation for India's leadership, throughout this important Presidency that has kept the spotlight on investing in the SDGs, and on children, she added.

McCaffrey further said UNICEF is committed to working with the Government of India, state governments and other partners in advancing their commitment to the well-being of women and children.