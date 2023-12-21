Home / India News / India looks for greater mkt access for alcoholic beverages in FTA: Official

India looks for greater mkt access for alcoholic beverages in FTA: Official

India looks for greater market access on a reciprocal basis for its alcoholic beverages while negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), a senior government official said on Thursday

Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, Rajesh Agrawal, said that demand for Indian spirits is growing in the world.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India looks for greater market access on a reciprocal basis for its alcoholic beverages while negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), a senior government official said on Thursday.

Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, Rajesh Agrawal, said that demand for Indian spirits is growing in the world.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"On the market access point of view, it is on a reciprocal basis. If we are opening up our market in any way...we also try to look for market access in other countries," he told reporters here.

The remarks assume significance as India is negotiating a free trade agreement with the UK and the European Union (EU). Cutting customs duties in the sector is one of the key demands of these countries.

"This is one of the areas (where) we are trying to negotiate upon and...we are trying to see that the duty concessions that are required in various destinations, we get (that)," he said.

He added that the condition that for a product to qualify as a whisky, it must be matured for a period not less than three years has not yet been resolved.

The definition of what classifies as "Scotch" whiskey remains a sticky point.

The Indian industry claims that because of the warm climate in India, the product matures in one year and gives the same outcome.

"The debate is still on whether we should brand it as Indian whiskey or look for a Scotch (brand)...International law in many countries prohibits that (one-year thing). It is an unresolved issue," he added.

According to the alcoholic beverages makers' body Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), it has been highlighted several times, along with scientific substantiations, that such long maturation is not applicable under a warm Indian climate.

Also Read

Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland

Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

From weddings to fancy distilleries, Asia taking over world's whisky market

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

UK-India FTA to provide fair level playing field: Chivas Brothers

Terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

6 deaths reported as Covid cases rise to 2,669, Kerala tops list: Govt

Nitish Kumar is 'mistaken', has no chance of becoming PM: Sushil Modi

Hope Canada will take action against separatists, anti-India elements: MEA

Delhi metro passengers' fight video goes viral on internet, netizens react

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :free trade agreementEU-India free trade agreementLiquor firmsCommerce ministryScotch whisky

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story