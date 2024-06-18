Home / India News / India may house 100 cities with population over 1 million by 2050

India may house 100 cities with population over 1 million by 2050

The report, "Equitable Growth and Emerging Real Estate Hotspots", assessed more than 100 emerging cities, prioritizing growth potential and real estate attractiveness

Indian economy, worker, labour, population
Photo: Bloomberg
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By 2050, India is expected to accommodate nearly 100 cities with populations exceeding 1 million, alongside its eight mega-cities, says a report by Colliers India. Seventeen out of 30 high-potential cities are witnessing growth across various asset classes, propelled by infrastructure development, digitisation, and the rise of spiritual tourism.

The report, "Equitable Growth and Emerging Real Estate Hotspots," assessed more than 100 emerging cities, prioritising growth potential and real estate attractiveness. It picks 30 cities which, the report says, are poised for substantial growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Smaller towns are emerging as dynamic contributors to India’s economy, driven by improved infrastructure, affordable real estate, skilled talent, and government initiatives,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer, Colliers India.

As hybrid work becomes more prevalent, companies are adopting the hub-and-spoke model, setting up satellite offices in smaller towns. Rapid digitisation, too, is a boost for smaller towns, especially in the areas of warehousing and data centres. E-commerce proliferation is causing a surge in fulfilment centres and distribution hubs, alongside smart infrastructure developments, amplifying investment prospects.

Also Read

Mumbai, Bengaluru in top 10 cities with highest home price rise in APAC

New cities from old cities

For decongesting their clogged roads, Indian cities must take the bus

5 of 10 richest cities in APAC, Delhi among top 50 cities for millionaires

Tier-II cities see surge in medical consultations, outpacing metros: Report

Patna, Jaipur airports receive hoax bomb threats; security beefed up

Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar's Araria, no casualties

NEET-UG row: Even 0.001% negligence should be dealt with, says SC

PM Modi to participate in yoga day celebrations in Srinagar on June 21

Amid heatwave, Delhi's peak power demand reaches record high of 8,647 MW

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :populationIndian citiesIndian Population

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story