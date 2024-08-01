LIVE news updates: 7 dead in Delhi-NCR, more rains expected in national capital

The torrential downpour, which saw parts of the city submerged under rainwater, has led to the death of seven people in Delhi-NCR, according to a report by NDTV. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair an all-party meeting in Wayanad district on Thursday as various agencies and armed forces continue search and rescue operations in landslide-affected areas. As of Wednesday night, the disaster has claimed 167 lives, with 191 people missing and over 200 injured. Authorities have identified 100 of the deceased. Rescue efforts enter their third day, with army, navy, and coast guard teams conducting detailed searches at Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Each team will be accompanied by a dog squad.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today headed to Wayanad to take stock of the situation in Kerala constituency. Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hour of July 30, causing extensive destruction. Rescue operations are being intensified, political leaders are engaged in discussions, and financial aid is being mobilised for the region. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were initially set to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, but the authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.
Heavy rainfall severely disrupted normal life in Delhi yesterday, resulting in waterlogging across numerous areas of India's capital city.In north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area, a house collapsed near Robin Cinema injuring one person, whereas in Vasant Kunj, a woman suffered injuries when a wall collapsed due to the heavy rains. Multiple underpasses were flooded in Noida due to the heavy rainfall.
Protesting Jharkhand BJP MLAs evicted by marshals spend night in Assembly lobby
Multiple BJP MLAs of Jharkhand spent the night in the assembly lobby after marshals evicted them from the well of the House where they were protesting against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their questions on key issues including employment. The legislators slept on bed covers and blankets on the floor of the lobby near the entrance of the assembly building. The House is scheduled to reconvene at 11 am on Thursday.
10:46 AM
20 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh
A disaster response team has been rushed to Shimla's Rampur after twenty people were reported to be missing following a cloudburst. The disaster management authority received information about a cloudburst near a hydroelectric power project at Samej Khad early today.
10:42 AM
Repeat flooding in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar sparks outcry
Just days after three UPSC exam candidates lost their lives due to water inundation in a coaching center's basement in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the area was again submerged following heavy rain on Wednesday evening. Read here for more details.
10:35 AM
Delhi weather update: 7 dead in Delhi-NCR, red alert for heavy rain
A 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowned in Ghazipur, media outlets reported today. Three persons were electrocuted near Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk metro station after heavy downpour in the national capital region on Wednesday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in the entire Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms.
10:25 AM
Terrorist hideout unearthed in J-K's Rajouri
A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of some arms and ammunition, security officials said on Thursday. The hideout was unearthed during an ongoing joint cordon and search operation by police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF at Gulabgarh in Dharamsal area of Kalakote, they said.
9:59 AM
Tarang Shakti 24: Indian air combat drills to start on Aug 6
The IAF fighters planes taking part in the drills include the Rafales, Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Mirage 2000s, Jaguars and MiG-29s.
9:43 AM
UPSC aspirants' deaths: Students continue their protest outside Rau’s IAS coaching centre
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed multiple coaching centres in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar after three civil service aspirants died in the flooding of the basement of a coaching institute in the same area.
9:34 AM
173 deaths confirmed in landslides in Kerala, says Wayanad district administration
Three landslides struck Wayanad on Tuesday following severe rainfall. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages in the district were the worst affected due to the landslides.
9:32 AM
News update: Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar on Thursday morning
8:49 AM
Wayanad landslides news update: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting
An all-party meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be held in the hill district on Thursday as search and rescue operations by various agencies and armed forces continue in the landslides-hit areas here.