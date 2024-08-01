LIVE news updates: 7 dead in Delhi-NCR, more rains expected in national capital

The torrential downpour, which saw parts of the city submerged under rainwater, has led to the death of seven people in Delhi-NCR, according to a report by NDTV. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair an all-party meeting in Wayanad district on Thursday as various agencies and armed forces continue search and rescue operations in landslide-affected areas. As of Wednesday night, the disaster has claimed 167 lives, with 191 people missing and over 200 injured. Authorities have identified 100 of the deceased. Rescue efforts enter their third day, with army, navy, and coast guard teams conducting detailed searches at Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Each team will be accompanied by a dog squad.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today headed to Wayanad to take stock of the situation in Kerala constituency. Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hour of July 30, causing extensive destruction. Rescue operations are being intensified, political leaders are engaged in discussions, and financial aid is being mobilised for the region. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were initially set to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, but the authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall severely disrupted normal life in Delhi yesterday, resulting in waterlogging across numerous areas of India's capital city.In north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area, a house collapsed near Robin Cinema injuring one person, whereas in Vasant Kunj, a woman suffered injuries when a wall collapsed due to the heavy rains. Multiple underpasses were flooded in Noida due to the heavy rainfall.