India, Peru set to thrash out issues on free-trade agreement document

The two nations are aiming to share the document and offer a list of services as well as goods before the seventh round, scheduled to begin in New Delhi on April 8, they said.
The Latin American nation primarily exports gold, copper ores and concentrates to India. India exported goods worth $865.91 million during the last financial year and imported goods stood at $2.25 billion. According to think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), gold could be a major concern for India since even minor tariff concessions may lead to a surge in imports. Peru is the fifth-largest gold supplier to India.
