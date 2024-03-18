India, Peru set to thrash out issues on free-trade agreement document

India and Peru are looking to iron out major issues on the text of the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) that both nations are eyeing, government officials said.



The two nations are aiming to share the document and offer a list of services as well as goods before the seventh round, scheduled to begin in New Delhi on April 8, they said.



Negotiations for the India-Peru Trade Agreement commenced in 2017 and the fifth round concluded in August 2019. However, the negotiations came to a pause due to Covid. Talks between the two nations resumed in February 2024 and the sixth round was completed in the same month in Lima. “The agreement will create more trade opportunities for the citizens and enterprises, and also strengthen economic and commercial ties,” said a joint statement released last month.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel