India eyes Global South pole position with COP host pitch in 2028

India hopes to bolster its image of being the voice of the Global South with its pitch to host the premier global climate conference in 2028.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening address to the Conference of Parties (COP28) at Dubai last week, said that India would like to host the COP33 in 2028. India recently concluded the year-long G20 conference, which the Centre hailed as a success on various fronts including sustainable finance and energy transition. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the Indian state has been positioning itself as the leader of the Global South — a term used for fast developing nations including in regions such as South Asia and African Union. The demands of the Global South are typically in contrast with that of the Global North — the richer, developed economies. The poorer nations have been demanding more climate compensation from the developed world on the “polluter pays” principle.



On Friday, Modi became the first Indian head of state to give the opening address at the High Level National Statement segment of COP. In 2021, at Glasgow COP26, Modi was the first South Asian leader to ask for a trillion dollars for climate finance.

He continued this demand at COP28 while condemning the historic polluters (read Global North). “We do not have much time to correct the mistakes of the last century. A small section of humanity has indiscriminately exploited nature, however entire humanity is paying the price for this, especially people living in the Global South,” Modi said on Friday.



“The podium that was offered to Prime Minister Modi is testimony to India’s changing geopolitical clout but also its longstanding economic partnership with the UAE,” said Aarti Khosla, director, Climate Trends.

The proposal to host COP comes at a time when it will be the turn of the Asian continent in another five years to host the conference spearheaded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It was West Asia this year and in 2022, and before that it was the European Union.

Bhupendra Yadav, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday that preparation would begin two years ahead of the proposed year. “The host country must undergo registration, supported by other nations in the same region, in order to secure the opportunity to host the COP event. The advantage is that we get the opportunity to assume a leadership role (in the Global South),” he said.



The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change leads the contingent that attends COP conferences. Senior MOEFCC officials admitted hosting G20 had given India the confidence to add another global diplomatic event to its calendar. Unlike G20, the COP sees in attendance at least 190 countries that are usually represented by the heads of state. Besides, all arms of the UN, the private sector, climate activists, independent think tanks and global financial bodies, who are part of various discussions, also attend the conference.

The host country gets to decide the agenda and steer negotiations. This year, the UAE has tried to focus on fossil fuel companies and their energy transition plans. The current COP president, Sultan Al Jaber, is the chief executive officer of oil company ADNOC and has faced criticism for lobbying for refineries. Even United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the UAE for not pushing for complete phase-out of fossil fuels.



While India has not supported full phase-out of fossil fuels, neither at COP nor G20, it has showcased its achievements in green energy capacity addition. Experts feel this would naturally give India a lead among other developing nations when it pitches for hosting COP.

“India’s progress in renewable energy serves as a powerful example for the world. With over 80 per cent of its green investments being domestic, it showcases India’s determination and capacity,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy, Climate Action Network International.

“The support of the international community is vital in bolstering India’s initiatives. Its success can pave the way for others, demonstrating that ambitious renewable energy goals are not only achievable but also critical for a sustainable future,” he added.



