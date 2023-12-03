Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 results: Here's how leaders reacted

As the counting of votes concluded in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable win in the state with 115 seats. With more than 101 seats, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan, continuing the tradition of alternating governments with the Congress. The Congress party secured 768 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won 2 seats. Here's what the state heavyweights have to say on the results of the elections.

BJP sweeps the state

BJP maintained its lead in the state from the beginning of vote counting on December 3. As the counting concluded, BJP candidate from Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was one of the seven MPs fielded by BJP in the state, said to ANI, "The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi's untiring work. The trust with which his schemes reach every household - it is with that blessing that the BJP is registering such a massive victory."

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, Rajendra Rathore told reporters, "We have received the mandate in Rajasthan. It was confirmed that the bad governance of Congress was going to end... The policies of Prime Minister Modi have been approved in all three states. This is a referendum on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi's government will be formed once again with a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections... The new government would be formed in Rajasthan in a few days."

Speaking to ANI, the two-time chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia says, "This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji. Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers."

Congress concedes defeat

Accepting defeat in three major states, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - battle of ideology will continue."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also made a post on X, expressing his shock regarding the results but accepted defeat and gave his best wishes to the next government. While speaking with reporters, Gehlot said, "I have always said that I will accept the mandate of the people and I extend my best wishes to the future government. I hope they work for the welfare of the people of the state."

"We did not leave any stone unturned and were fully prepared for the elections. We thought people would vote for us based on our current schemes but that did not happen. We will analyse this. I thought people would take revenge from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah but I think the public could not understand this... The results are shocking," he added.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra added that the Congress would have a meeting soon to discuss these results. "I am informing all elected legislators. On Tuesday, we would convene a meeting of legislators in Jaipur," Dotasra told reporters.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) won one seat, Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) secured three and independent candidates took eight seats in the 200-seat Assembly.

