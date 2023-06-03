Home / India News / India records 237 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload declines to 3,502

India records 237 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload declines to 3,502

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone past 4.44 crore (4,44,56,000) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India records 237 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload declines to 3,502

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India recorded a single-day rise of 237 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the number of active cases declined to 3,502, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 5,31,878 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at more than 4.49 crore (4,49,91,380).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone past 4.44 crore (4,44,56,000) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

11,547 cattle died of lumpy skin disease in 10 months in Maharashtra: Govt

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

Odisha Balasore train accident: Tamil Nadu declares one-day state mourning

Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site

Survivor recalls chilling moments before Coromandel Express jumped rails

Top headlines: 233 dead in Odisha train crash, Tata's EV battery plant deal

Odisha triple train crash one of deadliest in Indian Railways history

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineIndia

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story