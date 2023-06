Top headlines: 233 dead in Odisha train crash, Tata's EV battery plant deal

Tata Group signs Rs 13,000-crore EV battery plant deal with Gujarat



The Tata group signed an outline deal with the Gujarat government on Friday on building a lithium-ion cell factory with an investment of about Rs 13,000 crore ($1.6 billion). The move comes as India is looking to create its own electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

The Tata group signed an outline deal with the Gujarat government on Friday on building a lithium-ion cell factory with an investment of about Rs 13,000 crore ($1.6 billion). The move comes as India is looking to create its own electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. Read More

More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Read More