Home / India News / India reports 60 new Covid cases, active cases in country climb to 1,479

India reports 60 new Covid cases, active cases in country climb to 1,479

The Covid case tally been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,224). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India has logged 60 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,479 from 1,460 a day ago, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,224). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,830 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

India making great efforts in green growth, energy transition: PM Modi

Maharashtra landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

Karnataka govt appoints judicial commission to probe PSI recruitment scam

Punjab health dept provides medical assistance to flood-affected people

UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

Topics :Coronaviruscorona

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story