Home / India News / Maharashtra landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

Maharashtra landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

One team of NDRF reached the site early this morning and more are of its teams are expected to join the search operation later today

ANI
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad on Saturday. Till now, 22 dead bodies have been recovered from the site, officials said.

One team of NDRF reached the site early this morning and more are of its teams are expected to join the search operation later today.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the landslide-affected people lodged in a nearby temple around 10.30 am today.

A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai around 11pm on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the tragedy yesterday and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation.

Five more bodies were recovered on Friday and the search and rescue operation was suspended for the day with the consultation of District administration due to bad weather conditions, said SB Singh, commandant, 5 Battalion, NDRF.

"We carried out a search and rescue operation with three of our dogs and one of our dogs detected two bodies today. We are facing many challenges and cannot take our latest machinery to the (landslide-hit) site", said an NDRF official on Friday.

Also Read

Good coordination between Centre, Gujarat govt during Cyclone Biparjoy

SDRF rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in U'khand's Laksar

Final NDRF team under Operation Dost returns from Turkey as rescue ends

Odisha train accident: NDRF ends rescue operation, withdraws all 9 teams

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Karnataka govt appoints judicial commission to probe PSI recruitment scam

Punjab health dept provides medical assistance to flood-affected people

UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

US, India need to work together to shape course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

Top headlines: RIL Q1 net falls 11% on weak O2C biz, GST evasion, and more

Topics :MaharashtraNDRF

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story