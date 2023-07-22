Home / India News / UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

The state government has also issued guidelines to spend this amount on various items by March 31, 2024. The appoval, however, has been given with various conditions and restrictions

ANI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has given administrative and financial approval of an advance amount of Rs 100 crore as state share for the smooth operation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under the Medical Department (Family Welfare), a press note issued by the state government stated.

The state government has also issued guidelines to spend this amount on various items by March 31, 2024. The appoval, however, has been given with various conditions and restrictions.

The state government has given financial approval for the expenditure on 42 standard items of social security and welfare programs, other social security and welfare programs, other insurance schemes, and the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission, the press note said.

According to the provisions mentioned in the financial regulation, the government employee or officer responsible for the withdrawal of the funds will be accountable for their proper utilization and will also be held responsible in case of any loss, the press release said.

Additionally, the Director General (DG) of Family Welfare has been directed to ensure that by March 31, 2024, this amount as well as all previously allocated advance amounts have been adjusted. The DG will also be responsible for informing the government of the adjustment, the release stated.

Furthermore, the government's consent will be required for any other advance payment. Adequate financial regulations will be adhered to while utilizing the fund, and the expenditure will be made for the designated purpose as specified, the release mentioned.

The accrued interest will be deposited in the treasury from the day the funds are released to the institutions till they are actually utilized by them, it added.

It should be noted that under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana started by the Government of India, along with the Center, the states also provide funds on their behalf.

Apart from this central government scheme, the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana has also been launched in Uttar Pradesh. Around nine crore beneficiaries are being given free medical benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary through both the schemes.

Also Read

Need to achieve 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Mandaviya

Arunachal CM holds 26th e-Pragati meet, seeks timeline on pending issues

Prepare Ayushman Bharat cards for those eligible on priority: Adityanath

People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

PM Modi greets people on occasion of Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

US, India need to work together to shape course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

Top headlines: RIL Q1 net falls 11% on weak O2C biz, GST evasion, and more

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri and Badrinath highways blocked due to falling debris

Latest LIVE: Yamuna still flowing above danger mark at Old Railway Bridge

Yamuna level at Old Railway Bridge continues to stay above danger mark

Topics :Uttar PradeshAyushman Bharat

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story