India's atomic power capacity to be tripled by 2032: Jitendra Singh

India’s atomic power capacity has doubled from 4,780 megawatts to 8,081 megawatts in the past decade and will be tripled by 2031, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh told Parliament on Wednesday while responding to a question. The minister holds portfolios in the Prime Minister’s Office, which includes the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.

“When this government came into power, the total power generation capacity was 4,780 megawatts. Today, in 2024, it stands at 8,081 megawatts. This means that the capacity developed in the last 10 years equals what was achieved over the previous 60 years,” said Singh.

He predicted that by 2031-32, the generation capacity would triple to 22,480 megawatts. He credited this advancement not only to technical expertise but also to a transformation in political will.

“We always had the talent and capacity, but what was missing, perhaps, was the enabling milieu provided by political leadership,” he said.

Addressing inquiries about power-sharing arrangements and project delays in Tamil Nadu, Singh stated that the electricity distribution formula had been revised to promote fairness.

“Currently, 50 per cent of electricity is allocated to the home state, 35 per cent to neighbouring states, and 15 per cent to the national grid. This formula aligns with the federal spirit,” he said.

Singh acknowledged that a project in Tirunelveli remains stalled, causing delays in the state’s capacity expansion. However, he emphasised the progress at Kundankulam, now operating four units, and Kalpakkam, both of which saw significant momentum after 2014.

He also emphasised the peaceful applications of atomic energy, as envisioned by the late Homi Bhabha. Singh highlighted its role in agriculture, with the development of 70 mutagenic crop varieties, and in healthcare, where isotopes produced through atomic processes are utilised in cancer treatment. “India is among the global leaders in leveraging atomic energy for peaceful and innovative purposes,” he noted.

[With inputs from PTI]