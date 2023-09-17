Home / India News / India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Minister

India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Minister

At an event on Sunday, Singh said India's efforts to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 are a role model for the world

Press Trust of India Jammu

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A public-private partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy is essential to achieve a "TB-mukt Bharat" (tuberculosis-free India), Union minister Jitendra Singh has said.

At an event on Sunday, Singh said India's efforts to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 are a role model for the world.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office was speaking after flagging off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana healthcare "TB-Mukt Express", a mobile medical van that will visit different villages in his parliamentary constituency Udhampur, with the slogan "Chalo Chale TB ko Harane" (let's defeat TB).

The event coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 are a role model for the world. The citizens need to work collectively towards TB elimination in the true spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari'," Singh said.

He said considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by tuberculosis, the BJP-led Centre has placed high priority for a "TB-mukt Bharat" by 2025.

"Biotechnology is going to play a huge part in the integrated holistic healthcare approach towards the elimination of tuberculosis," the minister added.

He said strategies, such as engaging the private sector, active case finding, decentralisation of services through health and wellness centres, community engagement and the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, have transformed India's tuberculosis management efforts and made it patient centric.

At the event, Singh distributed kits among the TB patients adopted by him in his constituency to take care of their daily needs in order to accomplish the prime minister's vision of a tuberculosis-free India.

Also Read

All decks cleared for new medical college in J&K after L-G meeting

Vaishno Devi yatra on new track suspended as Katra witnesses heavy rainfall

Lehar Khan opens up about sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Over 3.3 mn visited Vaishno Devi shrine in this year so far, says officials

Global outlook towards India changed after Modi came to power: Rijiju

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

Metro trains now running at 120 kmph on Airport Line: DMRC official

Healthcare experts laud G20 Delhi declaration for 3 health priorities

Arunachal to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme: Khandu

Topics :Tuberculosishealthcarehealth

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story