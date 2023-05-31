Home / India News / India's growth rate underscores resilience amid global challenges: PM Modi

The growth propelled the Indian Economy to USD 3.3 trillion and set the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Indian economy's annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent underscores its resilience amidst global challenges.

This robust performance along with overall optimism and compelling macro-economic indicators, exemplify the promising trajectory of our economy and the tenacity of our people, he tweeted.

India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed.

The growth propelled the Indian Economy to USD 3.3 trillion and set the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian Economyeconomy

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

