Home / India News / SL Airlines denied 15-yr-old autistic boy to board flight from Bengaluru

SL Airlines denied 15-yr-old autistic boy to board flight from Bengaluru

The mother further said that it became very intimidating for her son with the two men following them all the way to the aircraft as if to catch something untoward

BS Web Team New Delhi
SL Airlines denied 15-yr-old autistic boy to board flight from Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 15-year-old autistic boy was denied boarding a Sri Lankan Airlines flight on May 16 from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.
According to a Times of India report, the boy was denied after it was suspected that he could create a problem for fellow passengers and pilots. It further stated that crew members of the aircraft kept following the 15-year-old boy, following which the mother complained to the airport police and the airline. However, the incident has come to light recently. 

"Two male ground staffers of Sri Lankan Airlines came up to us and asked questions about our 15-year-old younger son, who is autistic and communicates using a mobile app. Shockingly, they began to say that he would be a threat to the pilots and fellow passengers on the plane if allowed to board. My son was hearing all this and stood scared holding our hands," the mother told Times of India.
She further said, "It became very intimidating for her son and also us, with the two men following us all the way to the aircraft as if to catch something untoward."

The report also stated that the family was carrying the boy's unique disability ID (UDID) card, which is issued by the Government of India. Even after showing the UDID card, the officials demanded a certificate from the treating doctor, which states that he could board the flight.
However, the boy was allowed to board the flight after his mother fought against the decision of the airlines and after a nearly two-hour ordeal.

The boy's mother also informed the officials, "Autism is not a disease and there is no need for a doctor to treat him, let alone authenticate him to fly. He is a well-travelled boy and his last trip was to Dubai, and he has never been harassed over his condition."

Also Read

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium

Delhi airport says peak-hour flights reduced at T3 to ease congestion

Unmanned check-in counters causing congestion at airports, says govt

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

HC seeks govt's response on plea challenging animal birth control rules

'Common but differentiated responsibility' must guide ICAO towards net zero

Manipur CM appeals to people to surrender looted firearms, lift blockades

Delhi discoms petition DERC, cite revenue gap to seek tariff hike

Lack of clear-cut policies slow down solar rooftop projects, say experts

Topics :airlinesautismBengaluruKempegowda AirportBS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story