India's need for fossil fuel encouraging heatwaves that will cripple it





India might have hoped that its punishing 2022 heatwave season, which pushed the mercury as high as 49.2 degrees Celsius (121 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital Delhi, would be followed by a breather. It’s not looking that way.

Most of the country outside the southernmost states is forecast to suffer more heatwave days during the most intense April-June season, the India Meteorological Department said at the weekend. A swathe of land from the Ganges valley to the coast of the Bay of Bengal — home to more than 350 million people — will endure 10 more days of heatwave than in a typical year, according to the department’s latest outlook.

There’s a great injustice in the disproportionate damage being inflicted on India and its neighbors as the climate warms. The average American, Canadian or Australian is responsible for about eight times more emissions than the average Indian. The climate damage that richer nations wrought on their path to wealth is being visited on the country with the largest population of poor people, before it gets its own chance to struggle up the development ladder.

The complaint of Indian governments for five decades has always been that poverty itself is a form of pollution. A nation cannot clean up its economy until it has first grown affluent. If that means powering its early development with fossil fuels, then so be it, the argument goes. As renewables have undercut the costs of conventional alternatives, however, growth and efficiency is no longer the rhetoric that’s used. Instead the talk is of the power of incumbency: How hard it will be to dethrone coal, for instance, when its inefficient supply chain is bound up with regional economies, rail freight, and the underwater investments of well-connected billionaires and state-owned utilities.