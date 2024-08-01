India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion







In the notice, Tagore has said that he wants to raise the issue of “water leaks inside the Parliament lobby along the path used by our President of India when entering the new Parliament building." The Virudhunagar MP added that the incident highlights potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion.



"To address this, I propose forming a specialised committee, including MPs from all parties, to inspect the building thoroughly. The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publicly sharing its findings," reads the adjournment motion notice.



The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added, "People are questioning whether the water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is part of their well-thought-out design or something else."

The new Parliament building experienced water leakage issues after Delhi received 147.5 mm rainfall on Wednesday.





New Parliament building: Construction cost, timeline & more It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Manickam Tagore had submitted another adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Designed with a projected lifespan of over 150 years, the new Parliamentary building was constructed to address the challenges of the old building. Architecture firm, HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd led the project with Bimal Patel as the architect.

The total area for the new Parliament is 64,500 square metres. It covers an area of 20,866 square metres, including a 2,000 square metre open-sky area for a magnificent banyan tree.

According to the official Central Vista website, the construction used 26,045 MT steel, 63,807 MT cement, and around 9,689 cubic metres worth of fly ash. The construction of the Parliamentary building also reportedly generated 2.3 million man-days of employment.

This project was built at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. The main structure was finished by August 28, 2022, while the entire project was completed on May 20, 2023. On May 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building amid religious rituals.