Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005
LiveNew Update

Parliament LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news updates: Here are the latest updates on the developments in the Parliament

BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament, New Parliament
New Delhi: A view of the Parliament House complex on the eve of the Budget session, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parliament LIVE news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce legislation in both the houses to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will propose a statutory resolution concerning Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, will put forward a motion endorsing the Business Advisory Committee's second report, which was presented to the House on July 31. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will move a motion for the election of two members to the council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM). Union Minister Manohar Lal is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.
Matters under Rule 377 will also be taken up for discussion today in both the Houses and further discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 will also be held today. The discussion and voting on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25 will be held in both Houses.
Union Ministers Jual Oram, Shripad Yesso Naik, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Ravneet Singh, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha for their respective ministries. Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Sukanta Majumdar will lay papers on the table in Rajya Sabha today.

Key Events

12:43 PM

'Double engine needs to answer': RJD MP Sanjay Yadav

12:41 PM

Parliament LIVE news: Bill to amend Disaster Act tabled in Lok Sabha

12:12 PM

We must aspire to be a young country with young politicians: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

11:59 AM

Fierce verbal confrontation takes place between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Digvijay Singh in Rajya Sabha

11:56 AM

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

10:59 AM

Cong moves privilege motion in Lok Sabha against PM for sharing Anurag Thakur's expunged remarks on caste

12:43 PM

'Double engine needs to answer': RJD MP Sanjay Yadav

"When was Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, conducted caste-based survey. We increased the reservation to 65% looking at the numbers, that proposal was sent to central govt on December 2023, it has been 7-8 months. It is a double-engine govt...now central govt is saying that 'this matter falls under the preview of the state govt as per the provisions of the constitution'...double engine needs to answer," RJD MP Sanjay Yadav said today.
 

12:41 PM

Parliament LIVE news: Bill to amend Disaster Act tabled in Lok Sabha

12:12 PM

We must aspire to be a young country with young politicians: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha contended that India's status as one of the world's youngest nations should be mirrored in its political representation. He stated, "We are a young country with old politicians. We must aspire to be a young country with young politicians." Chadha stressed the importance of making politics more attractive to youth. After his remarks, the House proceeded to Question Hour.
 

11:59 AM

Fierce verbal confrontation takes place between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Digvijay Singh in Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Digvijay Singh sought to raise a point of order under Rule 238 regarding Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during Question Hour. Singh asserted his right to address the issue, but Dhankhar ruled that nothing would be recorded and emphasized that the Chair’s ruling could not be challenged. 

11:56 AM

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the lower houe over "water leaks" inside the Parliament. The notice, filed on Thursday (August 1), proposes the formation of a "specialised committee" to inspect the Parliament building. 

10:59 AM

Cong moves privilege motion in Lok Sabha against PM for sharing Anurag Thakur's expunged remarks on caste

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has moved a Privilege Motion notice in Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiSamajwadi PartyBJPNDACongressAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News