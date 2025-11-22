Home / India News / India's priorities shine through in G20 South Africa Leaders' Declaration

India's priorities shine through in G20 South Africa Leaders' Declaration

The declaration unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reflecting India's consistent stance on the issue

Women-led development, one of the landmark outcomes of India's presidency, has found strong encouragement in the document, with a clear push for greater empowerment of women and girls | Photo: X@g20org
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
India has successfully ensured that key outcomes of its 2023 G20 Presidency continue to resonate strongly in the Leaders' Declaration adopted at the G20 Summit in South Africa, while amplifying the voice and priorities of the Global South.

The declaration unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reflecting India's consistent stance on the issue.

On the technology front, the transformative potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has been prominently highlighted. The Declaration reiterates New Delhi's commitments to harness digital and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, while reaffirming the need for safe, secure, and trustworthy AI development, deployment, and use.

Women-led development, one of the landmark outcomes of India's presidency, has found strong encouragement in the document, with a clear push for greater empowerment of women and girls.

Disaster resilience, a key focus of the South African presidency, builds directly on India's initiative. Outcomes of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group launched during India's tenure have been reinforced, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) -- an Indian initiative -- has received explicit recognition.

In the area of food security, the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition, adopted under India's presidency, have been reaffirmed.

The role of traditional and complementary medicine in health systems, another highlight of the New Delhi Declaration, has also been acknowledged.

One of the most significant wins for India came on climate finance, where the declaration adopts more ambitious language than last year. It recognises the need to scale up climate finance from billions to trillions of dollars and, crucially, notes that developing countries require an estimated $5.8-5.9 trillion in the pre-2030 period to meet their nationally determined contributions (NDCs). The declaration also endorses sustainable lifestyles by mainstreaming Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE), India's global initiative.

India's call for reform of the United Nations Security Council to make it more representative is also clearly mentioned in the document.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

