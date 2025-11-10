Home / India News / India, Saudi Arabia sign Haj Agreement, quota fixed at 175,025 for 2026

India, Saudi Arabia sign Haj Agreement, quota fixed at 175,025 for 2026

Hajj
The country quota for India was confirmed at 175,025. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has signed the bilateral Haj Agreement in Jeddah, with the country's quota for India confirmed at 175,025 for the pilgrimage in 2026.

Rijiju, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from November 7 to 9, held a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, in Jeddah on Sunday.

During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the ongoing Haj preparations, discussed measures to enhance coordination and logistical support, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further streamline the pilgrimage process for Indian pilgrims, an official statement said.

The discussions focused on improving facilities, transportation, accommodation, and health services to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj2026 in Jeddah. The country quota for India was confirmed at 175,025, the statement said.

During the visit, Rijiju also held an internal review meeting with officials of the Embassy of India, Riyadh, and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, to assess the ongoing preparations for Haj2026.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Mission and the Consulate teams in close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the welfare and comfort of Indian pilgrims.

The minister also undertook field visits to key Haj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station in Jeddah, to gain firsthand insight into the infrastructure and facilities available for pilgrims, the statement said.

He also interacted with some of the members of the Indian diaspora in Jeddah and Taif.

A significant step in deepening the IndiaSaudi Arabia ties. Held a Bilateral Meeting & signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement with H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj & Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Haj Quota of 175,025 has been secured for Indian Pilgrims for 2026, Rijiju said on X.

Our discussions on Haj 2026 reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to ensure a safe, seamless & spiritually fulfilling journey for all Haj pilgrims, he said.

The visit marks an important milestone in the deepening partnership between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to expand cooperation across diverse fields, particularly in cultural exchange, and community welfare.

The visit further reinforced the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and collaboration that continues to guide IndiaSaudi Arabia relations, contributing positively to the welfare of pilgrims and the broader strengthening of bilateral ties.

Rijiju was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), and Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The visit was undertaken at the invitation of the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Topics :HajIndia-Saudi ArabiaSaudi ArabiaHaj quota

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

