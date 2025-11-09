Home / India News / Assam Cabinet clears Bill to ban polygamy, victims to receive compensation

Assam Cabinet clears Bill to ban polygamy, victims to receive compensation

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state cabinet has approved a Bill to ban polygamy, for which convicts may face up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

However, there may be some exceptions for the Sixth Schedule areas.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the government will also create a new fund to compensate the women victims of polygamy so that they do not face hardship in continuing with their lives.

"The Assam cabinet today approved a Bill to ban polygamy. The Bill will be called 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025'. It will be tabled in the assembly on November 25," he added.

Sarma said that if an accused is convicted of polygamy, he may face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years.

"We have also decided to create a fund to give compensation to the victim women. The government will help with financial support in the required cases so that no woman faces hardship in her life," he added.



Topics :India NewsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

