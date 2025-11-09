Home / India News / PM Modi lauds rising youth participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa event

PM Modi lauds rising youth participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa event

In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 09 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa on Sunday.

In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon.

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

"Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon," the prime minister said.

Narendra Modi India News Goa

Nov 09 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

