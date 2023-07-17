Home / India News / India saw significant decline in multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI

India saw significant decline in multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI

Uttar Pradesh recorded the steepest decline in the number of poor with 34.3 million people escaping multidimensional poverty, according to the report

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

About 135 million people in the country moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the NITI Aayog said in its report "National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023". Uttar Pradesh recorded the steepest decline in the number of poor with "34.3 million people escaping multidimensional poverty" followed by Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan, according to the report.

The country recorded a  "significant decline" of 9.89 percentage points in the number of India’s multidimensionally poor from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019-2021, NITI Aayog stated. Rural areas in the country saw a decline in poverty levels from  32.59 per cent to 19.28 per cent while the urban areas saw a reduction in poverty from 8.65 per cent to 5.27 per cent.

The policy think tank said that the index measures deprivations across the three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living, which are represented by 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-aligned indicators. These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts. "Marked improvement is witnessed across all the 12 indicators," the think tank said in its report.

The report said that between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the MPI value has nearly halved from 0.117 to 0.066 and the intensity of poverty has reduced from 47 per cent to 44 per cent, which set the country "on the path of achieving the SDG Target 1.2 -- of reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half -- much ahead of the stipulated timeline of 2030".

The NITI Aayog said that the followed methodology aligns with global standards.

Also Read

Is the Udan scheme viable? NITI Aayog to evaluate, and identify gaps

'Go getter' in the thinktank: Meet BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog proposes to make 'gaushalas' self-sustaining entities

The Ashok Hotel divestment: 1956-built hotel to undergo a structural audit

Union govt ready to launch flagship scheme for Scheduled castes, tribes

135 mn Indians move out of multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI Aayog

India has been agent of change, not of status quo: Kant on G-20 presidency

Jal Shakti dept suffers Rs 1,411 cr loss due to floods: Himchal Dy CM

India on a roll owing to landmark reforms under PM Modi: Bernstein report

Delhi HC asks police to file report on steps to strengthen court security

Topics :NITIpovertygovernment of IndiaNiti AayogBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story