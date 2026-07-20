India says coal power plants have adequate stocks despite rising demand

India's coal-fired power plants have sufficient coal stocks to run for about two ​weeks at higher operating rates, easing concerns ​about fuel shortages amid rising electricity demand and below-average ‌monsoon rainfall.

Coal stocks at power plants stood at 42.8 million tonnes as of July 12, enough for 14 days of operation at an 85 per cent plant load factor, The power ministry said in a reply to parliament on Monday.

Utilities are also getting sufficient coal supplies to meet their daily requirements, it added.

India's peak power demand surged last week to nearly 270.1 gigawatts (GW), ‌driven by higher cooling demand as an El Nino pattern contributed to weaker rainfall.