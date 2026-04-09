India sees temperature drop as rain, gusty winds sweep across regions

Intense weather activity, including rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, has led to a drop in maximum temperatures across several parts of India, offering relief from the recent rise in heat levels.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), day temperatures are expected to remain below normal to near normal over most parts of northwest, central and east India over the next few days, before gradually turning above normal thereafter. The weather office has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across large parts of the country.

Northwest India

Widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds reaching 40–50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Northeast India Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph is expected over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during this period. Meghalaya may also witness hailstorm activity. East India Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha. Central India Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Hailstorm activity is also expected in isolated areas of these states.