India set to host IIAS conference on administrative reforms in 2025



The government’s decision was conveyed to IIAS’ Council of Administration in a virtual meeting by V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). India is set to host the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) Annual Conference 2025 in February in Kochi, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced on Wednesday.



The agenda of the conference would be worked out in consultation with the IIAS Secretariat, the DARPG said. The conference dates have not been announced yet. The Director General, IIPA (Indian Institute of Public Administration) and a member of the RAC (Research Advisory Committee) of IIAS along with the DARPG will decide on the research agenda for the conference. The annual conference will be attended by 30 countries, 18 national sections, and over 50 IIAS universities/ institutes of public administration. The DARPG proposed the theme of the annual conference as “Next Generation Administrative Reforms - Empowering The Citizens And Reaching The Last Mile”.



“India looks forward to hosting an inclusive and successful conference and envisages cordial and constructive collaboration with the IIAS in the run-up to 2025,” the statement further read. “India has always viewed the IIAS as an important institution for international relations in public administration. The IIAS 2025 Conference in Kochi would represent a significant milestone for India’s pursuit of next-generation administrative reforms,” the department said in its statement.