Home / India News / India set to host IIAS conference on administrative reforms in 2025

India set to host IIAS conference on administrative reforms in 2025

The annual conference will be attended by 30 countries, 18 national sections, and over 50 IIAS universities/ institutes of public administration

BS Web Team New Delhi
India set to host IIAS conference on administrative reforms in 2025

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is set to host the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) Annual Conference 2025 in February in Kochi, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced on Wednesday.
The government’s decision was conveyed to IIAS’ Council of Administration in a virtual meeting by V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The annual conference will be attended by 30 countries, 18 national sections, and over 50 IIAS universities/ institutes of public administration. The DARPG proposed the theme of the annual conference as “Next Generation Administrative Reforms - Empowering The Citizens And Reaching The Last Mile”. 
The agenda of the conference would be worked out in consultation with the IIAS Secretariat, the DARPG said. The conference dates have not been announced yet. The Director General, IIPA (Indian Institute of Public Administration) and a member of the RAC (Research Advisory Committee) of IIAS along with the DARPG will decide on the research agenda for the conference.

 “India has always viewed the IIAS as an important institution for international relations in public administration. The IIAS 2025 Conference in Kochi would represent a significant milestone for India’s pursuit of next-generation administrative reforms,” the department said in its statement. 
“India looks forward to hosting an inclusive and successful conference and envisages cordial and constructive collaboration with the IIAS in the run-up to 2025,” the statement further read.

The IIAS is a federation of member states, national sections, and academic research centres which elaborates on public administration solutions to policy challenges. Established in 1930, it is headquartered in Brussels. The Council of Administration manages the affairs of the institute, decides its program of activities, and establishes the annual budget. 
The IIAS, in association with the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy (SEAPP) had conducted a conference on "Professionalisation of Public Administration and Public Policy" in Doha from Feb 6-9.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

From board permanency to audits, India Inc lags in corp governance: IiAS

Hindustan Unilever's FY23 annual report: Top 10 highlights you should know

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

After a gap of 15yrs, Kerala celebrates Jewish wedding in Kochi

Japanese G20 delegates take ride in Delhi Metro, visit DMRC museum

Sex workers in Kamathipura get Mahila Samman Savings certificates by NGO

Tributes pour in for British Indian student killed in Nottingham stabbing

I-T dept searches businesses linked to 2 BRS MLAs, MP in Telangana

Veteran Bollywood singer and composer Sharda Ranjan dies of cancer at 86

Topics :IndianreformsBS Web ReportsKeralaKochiIiAS

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story