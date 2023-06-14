

Sudha Madeira, Sharda’s daughter took to social media to announce the demise of the singer. Veteran playback singer Sharda Ranjan passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. She was 89.



Sharda’s real name was Sharda Rajan Iyengar. She was introduced to the film industry by Raj Kapoor, who introduced her to music directors Shankar and Jaikishan. They gave her first break with the film, Sooraj, with the song "Titli Udi" and she went on to win a Filmfare award for this song. She also won a Filmfare Award for the cabaret “Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki” from Jahan Pyar Miley. She tweeted, "With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933 – 14.06.2023. Om Shanti.”



In the mid-1970s, Sharda made her debut as a music director. She gave music for films that include 'Maa Behen Aur Biwi', 'Tu Meri Main Tera', 'Kshitij', 'Mandir Masjid', and 'Maila Anchal'. While Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle mostly lent their voices to songs at that time, Sharda’s unconventional childlike voice was a welcome change in that era. She gave her voice to actors like Vyjayanthimala, Sadhana, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Rekha, and Helen.

Her last song was in the film 'Kaanch Ki Deewar' in 1986, though she made a comeback in 2007 with the album of Mirza Ghalib ghazals, 'Andaaz -e-Bayan'.