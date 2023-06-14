Sex workers in Kamathipura get Mahila Samman Savings certificates by NGO

An NGO which supports various activities for marginalised communities, including transgenders, distributed Mahila Samman Savings certificates to sex workers in the Kamathipura red light area recently.

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2023-24 Union Budget to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The two-year tenure scheme for women offers an attractive and fixed interest of 7.5 per cent interest compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum ceiling of Rs. 2 lakh. The scheme is valid for two years up to March 31, 2025.

The certificates were presented to the sex workers by Nidarshana Gowani of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust as a part of her philanthropic endeavours.

The certificates of Rs 15,000 investment each were distributed among 100 sex workers.

"We are happy to felicitate 100 sex workers from the Kamathipura area with the Mahila Samman Savings certificates. It is a humble contribution from our side to support them and give back to society.

"The scheme is a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of women. It will help the sex workers in securing their financial future and the future of their children," Gowani said.